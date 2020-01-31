Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of .

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.62. The stock had a trading volume of 25,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,894. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $116.52 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 6,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $997,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,999 shares of company stock worth $3,566,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.