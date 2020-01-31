JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €30.00 by Deutsche Bank

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.21 ($31.64).

EPA:DEC opened at €24.38 ($28.35) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.54. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($42.91).

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

