Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saipem in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Saipem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saipem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

SAPMF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145. Saipem has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

