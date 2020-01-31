Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for TE Connectivity in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEL. Citigroup lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $95.32 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $79.53 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 166.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

