Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). JAPAN TOB INC/ADR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:JAPAY opened at $10.48 on Friday. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

