Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday. Cfra upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

NYSE LVS traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,710. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

