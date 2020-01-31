Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lear Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LEA. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.64.

Shares of LEA stock traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $123.43. 133,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,667. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a 52 week low of $105.10 and a 52 week high of $159.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lear by 323.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,159,000 after acquiring an additional 412,851 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 603.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,535,000 after acquiring an additional 324,031 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lear by 9.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,996,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after acquiring an additional 257,534 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Lear by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 355,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,734,000 after acquiring an additional 180,344 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $17,638,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

