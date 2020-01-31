Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mcdonald’s Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mcdonald’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $9.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.83.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCD. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,137. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.45. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

