Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Rollins, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rollins in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ROL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $38.04. 46,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,710. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. Rollins has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Rollins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,135,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,742,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 1.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,123,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,364,000 after buying an additional 27,928 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,145,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,998,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $32,724,000. Finally, Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Rollins by 1.3% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 808,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,541,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 57.53%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

