Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hologic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 41,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Hologic by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.