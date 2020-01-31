Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.37 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

NYSE MA opened at $322.39 on Friday. Mastercard has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $327.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 81.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.53, for a total transaction of $12,351,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,486,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,734,789,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

