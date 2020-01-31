Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €5.30 Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €5.30 ($6.16) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.46 ($6.35).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

