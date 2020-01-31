Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Facebook, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Facebook in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FB. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

NASDAQ FB opened at $205.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.43.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,004,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,716 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Facebook by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.