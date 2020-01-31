Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.08. 18,773,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,642,772. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.33 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

