Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Littelfuse, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Littelfuse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.97 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LFUS. Cross Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $3.95 on Friday, reaching $179.07. 1,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,897. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $149.80 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Littelfuse by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 548,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,185,000 after buying an additional 125,376 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 314,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 177,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,865,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 108,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,991 shares of company stock worth $13,890,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.