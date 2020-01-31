JET8 1-Day Volume Tops $35.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. JET8 has a total market capitalization of $271,675.00 and $35.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JET8 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, JET8 has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.93 or 0.03029698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00196393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00122894 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. JET8’s official website is jet8.io.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

