JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) have trended positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. JetBlue Airways earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected JetBlue Airways’ score:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.83. 6,018,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,540,254. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.78.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $38,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 229 shares in the company, valued at $4,458.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $47,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,759,584.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $201,360. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

