Jewel Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Jewel has a market capitalization of $19.15 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003754 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jewel alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.03048361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00195832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00123331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036557 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003107 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.