Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JCTCF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $2,367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $251,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,750 shares during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading makes up approximately 6.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co owned approximately 30.36% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JCTCF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. 4,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.40. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.