Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) Short Interest Update

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 330,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 2,872.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 155,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 33.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 800.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 437,712 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 28.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 203,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.11. 5,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,254. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. Jianpu Technology has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $197.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Jianpu Technology will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

