Jibrel Network (JNT) Market Cap Tops $5.05 Million

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $4,743.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $547.66 or 0.05829864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025302 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128183 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034089 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015820 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

JNT is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Coinrail, HitBTC, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.