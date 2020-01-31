Jobchain (JOB) Market Cap Tops $12,672.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 54.6% against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $12,672.00 and approximately $638.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $277.32 or 0.02945367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00193482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00121988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,502,511,408 tokens. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com.

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

