John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,594 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 3.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.11. 9,995,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,090,724. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $207.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

