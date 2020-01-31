John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 154,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 572,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,843. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

