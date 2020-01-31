Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-2.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

JCI traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $39.47. 4,408,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,301. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,763. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

