Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-2.60 EPS.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a sell rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.22.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $100,098.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,288 shares of company stock worth $2,907,763 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.