Joseph A. Sowell III Sells 31,063 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.80. 2,998,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,914. The firm has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $150.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.61 and a 200 day moving average of $133.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

