JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) is Cibc Bank USA’s 4th Largest Position

Cibc Bank USA trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,880,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for approximately 5.4% of Cibc Bank USA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cibc Bank USA owned about 1.58% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $41,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 65,108 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,590,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 470,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 37,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter.

AMJ opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $26.28.

