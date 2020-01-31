JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. JPMorgan Chase & Co. earned a media sentiment score of -3.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

JPM stock opened at $135.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.68. The firm has a market cap of $421.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

