JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,553,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $135.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.68. The stock has a market cap of $421.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

