JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$51.00” Price Target for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has been assigned a $51.00 price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UBER. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.61.

NYSE UBER opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $547,353,490.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,619.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $44,805.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,261,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,250,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,932,775 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,642,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $4,135,000. 45.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

