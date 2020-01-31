JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0978 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

JCPB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $53.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.