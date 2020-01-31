JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:JIGB)

JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1461 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $55.86. 1,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $55.37. JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $56.26.

