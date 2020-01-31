JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) declared a — dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2157 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.21.

BATS JPHY traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $51.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,058 shares. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44.

