JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

NYSEARCA:JMUB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.25. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.71 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.