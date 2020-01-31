JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0474 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAGG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 319,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,219. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72.

