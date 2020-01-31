JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. 6,867,130 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.