JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0481 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of JMST stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 58,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,114. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.