JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1776 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.07. 2,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,775. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $52.34.

