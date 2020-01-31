Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,047 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,549 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 46.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,620.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE JNPR opened at $22.92 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $175,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,468.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,135,640.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,427.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,651 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.