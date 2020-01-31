K12 (LRN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of K12 (NYSE: LRN) recently:

1/28/2020 – K12 had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $23.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – K12 had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – K12 had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – K12 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2020 – K12 was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2019 – K12 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

K12 stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $680.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. K12 Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that K12 Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in K12 by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92,685 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in K12 by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in K12 by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in K12 during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in K12 during the 3rd quarter worth $4,893,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

