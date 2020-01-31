Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Heather Preston bought 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $55,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $200,907,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,295,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,610,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 158,465 shares of company stock valued at $15,155,159.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $116,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $816,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRTX opened at $94.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

