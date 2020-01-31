Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $39.16 million for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.72%.

Shares of KRNY traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 67,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $39,676.00. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRNY. Piper Sandler cut Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Kearny Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

