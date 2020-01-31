KekCoin Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, KekCoin has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KekCoin has a total market capitalization of $299,831.00 and $36.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00023252 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009612 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.16 or 0.02623448 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002328 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000231 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About KekCoin

KekCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

