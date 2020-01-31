Kellogg (NYSE:K) Short Interest Down 11.1% in January

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,360,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 17,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $136,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,427.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,136 shares of company stock valued at $40,487,063 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1,929.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 70,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,543,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 480,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,736,000 after purchasing an additional 75,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

