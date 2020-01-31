Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KEL. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.42.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$3.82. 377,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.21 million and a P/E ratio of 64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$2.45 and a 52 week high of C$6.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.65.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$109.00 million. Research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

