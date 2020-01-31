Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 185 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 185 price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

VOLV.B has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 162 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a SEK 126 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 196 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 162.40.

VOLV.B opened at SEK 166.85 on Friday. Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 156.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of SEK 145.01.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

