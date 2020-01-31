Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €24.00 Price Target for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €24.00 ($27.91) price target from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.70 ($38.02) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JCDecaux currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.21 ($31.64).

Shares of DEC stock opened at €24.38 ($28.35) on Friday. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($42.91). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €26.60 and a 200-day moving average of €25.54.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

