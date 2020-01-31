Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 335,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $238,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 216,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 26,656 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 358,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 66.5% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $30.98. 12,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,365. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82.

