Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 48,154 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 937.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,154 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.4% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.37. 10,495,108 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.46.

